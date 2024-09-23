Man shot near his Lamborghini at South Coast Plaza. Gunman reportedly wanted car, Rolex

A man was shot Sunday alongside his Lamborghini during an attempted robbery outside Bloomingdale’s at South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa police said. The suspect is still at large.

At around 8:40 p.m., a man tried to rob the victim in a parking lot at the upscale shopping center. The gunman shot him in the leg and fled before officers arrived, according to a Police Department social media post.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound, according to the Facebook post.

Video of the incident on ABC7 showed a group of people surrounding the victim, who was lying on the ground next to a Lamborghini SUV.

“You just hear a gunshot, and we just see all these people,” a witness told local freelance media group OCHawk. “I guess they looked like they were arguing, but they just started fighting and then we just — the guy just fell down to the floor.”

A news videographer at the scene said the suspect tried to take the victim’s Rolex watch and car, the Daily Pilot reported.

Police said the incident was isolated and there were no active threats to the immediate area. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective J. Lopez at (714) 754-4873.