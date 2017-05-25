A devastating cycle of fire, record rain and huge landslides batters California's Central Coast

It has been a painful 10 months for California’s Central Coast.

It started with a scorching summer that dried out hillsides and invited a devastating wildfire. That was followed by a deadly winter rains that knocked out critical roads and bridges and then worsened this weekend when a massive landslide collapsed the side of a mountain on top of Highway 1, burying it for months.

“We’ve had a cascade of events that have gone from bad to worse,” said Stan Russell, executive director for Big Sur Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s hope this is it.”

U.S. Forest Service hotshots hike back to a lookout tower after battling the Soberanes fire in Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

One of the most expensive fires in U.S. history

In July 2016, an illegal campfire sparked the Soberanes fire north of Big Sur. The stubborn, drought-fueled blaze took 83 days to contain and at least $229 million to fight.

The fire destroyed more than 50 homes along the Palo Colorado Canyon, near Pacific Coast Highway, as well as in the Carmel Highlands before it spread into steep, rugged hillsides in Los Padres National Forest and Garrapata State Park. Robert Reagan III was killed when the bulldozer he was operating rolled down a steep slope.

The blaze was defined by its refusal to go out in some of the most difficult terrain firefighters can face. When it started, firefighters had to hike nearly two miles just to access the flames. As the blaze surged in size, growing between 5,000 and 6,000 acres each day during the first week, firefighters struggled to get in close enough to stop its advance.

The Soberanes fire burns in Palo Colorado Canyon. (David Royal / Monterey County Herald)

Crews essentially resigned to trap the fire in deep terrain by burning excess fuel around its edges so they could attack it by air and rely on weather to turn in their favor. Amid the battle, mountain roads that locals depended on to get in and out of Big Sur to the north were closed.

In October, the blaze was officially contained. It charred 132,127 acres — an area about four times as large as San Francisco.

Some officials have described it as the most expensive the U.S. Forest Service has ever fought, but the National Interagency Fire Center said the preliminary figures do not account for inflation.

Bridge fails, communities become islands

Then the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge failed in February, severing for the rest of the year a vital link on Pacific Coast Highway that Monterey County businesses rely on.

For the secluded community in Big Sur, where only a handful of highways cut through the mountains or meander north and south along the coast, a long-term closure is like amputating a limb.

A landslide in the Big Sur Valley damaged the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge. The bridge was condemned and demolished. Caltrans hopes to have a new bridge in place by October. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

“There’s an economic impact whenever Highway 1 closes down,” said Jim Shivers, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5, which is composed of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. “We’re getting phone calls every day from people all over the country and Europe who are planning their trips that will extend to a serious part of Highway 1.”

Resorts and hotels have seen reservations cancelled, some in just the last two days as word of Saturday’s landslide spread, said Russell. Businesses have laid workers off while others have closed altogether.

The Post Ranch Inn has taken to flying guests in by helicopter. What was once a 40-minute drive to Carmel-by-the-Sea for Big Sur residents has become a four-hour test of sanity for commuters who have to backtrack around mountains and up major highways clogged with other traffic.

Millions of tons of rock and dirt come crashing down

Then came Saturday, when millions of tons of rock, dirt and debris that engineers feared would slide downhill finally did, literally re-forming a part of the state’s coastline and putting off hopes of opening up a 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 in the near future.

“When we saw the aerial photo [of] this landslide …everyone had to go back on their heels and say ‘OK, that’s going to delay the opening quite a bit here,’” said Russell, the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce executive.

Officials are still assessing the damage and are not sure when Highway 1 will reopen.

“Several months would be safe to say,” Shivers said. “I was talking to the engineer on Saturday. He was basically astounded by what had transpired out there.”

Big Sur landslide. (Associated Press)

The 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 was shut down months ago by various mudslides along its winding path up the coast. Saturday’s massive event was anticipated to a degree, Shivers said. More than a week ago crews that had been in the area cleaning up debris from four previous slides were told to leave when engineers noticed that the hill continued to move.

“We were fearful because there was potential for additional slides. We didn’t think it would be the magnitude of this,” Shivers said.

Caltrans is evaluating the slide to determine how much it will cost to clean up the debris, repair the road and reinforce the hillside. In the meantime, residents who can’t leave to the north because of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge face an even longer wait before a coastal path to the south is reopened.

“We have to stay upbeat,” Russell said. “You can’t sugarcoat a catastrophe. But Big Sur is a resilient community and it always has been.”