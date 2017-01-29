After a frantic search, body of fire chief's son found in frigid waters of Lake Arrowhead

The body of the 20-year-old son of San Bernardino County’s fire chief was found by divers in the frigid waters of Lake Arrowhead on Sunday.

Officials had searched for hours for Dawson Hartwig, who was last seen Friday talking a walk near a cabin by the lake. Volunteers scoured the area around the lake, and divers spent Saturday and early Sunday searching the lake itself.

Hartwig was found in 30 feet of water near the Arrowhead yacht club, officials said.

“The Sheriff's Dive Team sends our deepest condolences to the Hartwig family. Fire and Sheriff are one big family and we all feel your loss,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Lt. Bryan Lane wrote on Twitter early Sunday.

Hartwig’s father is Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.