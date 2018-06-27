Southern California's coastal communities could lose 130 feet of cliffs this century as sea levels rise

“This is a significant amount of erosion, and it's something that we need to be preparing for now, not later,” said Heather Cooley of the Pacific Institute, an Oakland-based think tank that has studied the socioeconomic effects of sea level rise in California. “We’re talking about very high-value real estate — there's private properties, there's public infrastructure, we have roads, we have treatment plants, there's even consideration of building desalination plants in some of these areas. All of those facilities would be at risk from this erosion.”