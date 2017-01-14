Car crashes into frontyard in Pomona; 2 found fatally shot inside

A man and woman were found shot to death in a car that crashed in a Los Angeles County frontyard.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, officers answering reports of a shooting found the wounded couple inside a car that had crashed through a fence in Pomona.

Paramedics tried to save the pair but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The man was in his 30s and the woman in her 20s.

Police told KABC-TV it appears the two were wounded in a car-to-car shooting but no arrests have been made.

Police haven't released a possible motive for the killings.

