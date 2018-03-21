Photo, public's help lead to arrest of woman accused of hitting bicyclist

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day left a bicyclist injured in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
Pratiti Renee Mehta, 33, of Costa Mesa, was taken into custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in injury after the Costa Mesa Police Department released details about the incident and asked for the public's help in identifying the suspected driver.
The Police Department announced Mehta's arrest in a statement Tuesday evening.
"We appreciate the public's assistance; this was a great example of 'see something, say something,' " the department said.
Police officers and fire officials responded to the crash near Red Hill Avenue and Bristol Street about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday , police said.
The cyclist, a 56-year-old man, suffered a compound ankle fracture and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
The department released an image from surveillance footage showing what police described as a black Mercedes-Benz traveling behind the cyclist.
Fry writes for Times Community News.