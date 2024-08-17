LAPD offers $50,000 reward for information on driver in fatal hit-and-run in North Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood on Friday evening.

The victim, an unidentified woman in her late 20s, was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk at Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue around 7 p.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading west on Victory Boulevard, police said.

The driver continued along Victory before abandoning his car along the curb one block later east of Troost Avenue, police said.

Advertisement

The driver, described as a man in his 50s, then fled the scene on foot. He did not provide aid to the victim or identify himself, which are required by law, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the name of the victim until her family can be notified.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Advertisement

The LAPD is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Ramirez at (818) 644-8028 or Officer Ruiz at (818) 644-8026. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.