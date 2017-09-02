Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Coso Junction, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon seven miles from Coso Junction, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of zero miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 27 miles from Ridgecrest, 61 miles from California City and 67 miles from Porterville.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.