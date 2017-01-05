Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Burney, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 17 miles from Burney, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:20 p.m. at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 47 miles from Shasta Lake, 52 miles from Redding and 71 miles from Red Bluff.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

