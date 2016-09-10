Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Port Hueneme, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon 29 miles from Port Hueneme, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:27 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

The epicenter was 31 miles from Oxnard Shores, 32 miles from Oxnard, and 35 miles from Ventura, according to the USGS.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

