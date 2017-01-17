Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near San Simeon

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning eight miles from San Simeon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:55 a.m. PST at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 22 miles from Paso Robles, 27 miles from Morro Bay and 28 miles from Atascadero, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

