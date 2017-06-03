Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Randsburg, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon four miles from Randsburg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:06 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Johannesburg, Calif., 16 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif. and 98 miles from Los Angeles’ Civic Center.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

