4.0 earthquake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening 76 miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:20 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 77 miles from Ferndale, Calif., 82 miles from Humboldt Hill, Calif. and 85 miles from Eureka, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

