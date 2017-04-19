UC Berkeley cancels Ann Coulter appearance, citing safety concerns after violent protests

UC Berkeley officials have canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s appearance at the campus next week, citing safety concerns following violence on campus between protesters.

Police concerns were affected by “escalating violence during demonstration-related events on the campus and surrounding areas” in February and on Saturday that resulted in injuries and arrests, Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said in an email. Campus police fear that the same people will rally and fight at an Ann Coulter appearance.

“Last week posters threatening disruption of the event appeared on the walls of campus buildings, and [Tuesday] night new, targeted threats were discovered” online, Mogulof said in the email.

The Berkeley College Republicans, who organized the event, still plans to host Coulter off campus on April 27 as originally scheduled, said Troy Worden, the group’s spokesman and a Berkeley student.

A February scheduled appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled amid a violent protest on the campus. That sparked a national debate — in which President Trump took part — about the balance between the right to demonstrate and protect free speech that some find objectionable.

The UC Berkeley campus is famously known as the home of the Free Speech Movement. That's one reason conservative activists have used it as a setting for several recent rallies.

Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli were supposed to speak in January at UC Davis. But protests prompted officials to cancel the event, sparking a debate about free speech.

