Amid Gaza protests and ‘hateful graffiti,’ Cal Poly Humboldt closes campus through the weekend

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold up signs while occupying a building on the campus of Cal Poly Humboldt on Monday.

Cal Poly Humboldt will remain closed through the weekend, with classwork continuing remotely as the Northern California university struggles with Gaza protests and what it calls “hateful graffiti” on campus, officials said.

Administrators at the public university in Arcata are weighing whether to keep the campus closed beyond then as protesters occupy Siemens Hall, an academic and administration building, and another building.

“Unidentified non-students with unknown intentions” are occupying Siemens Hall, the university said, which creates an “unpredictable environment.”

Campus administrators said there are also reports that protesters broke into the president’s office and accessed sensitive materials.

The university said there is a risk of other buildings being occupied, as protesters have “shown a willingness to enter unlocked buildings and either lock themselves in or steal equipment,” and the occupation has a “negative impact” on other students who are trying to complete classwork in the last weeks of the semester.

Officials said “hateful graffiti” also has been painted on university property in recent days, citing at least two areas that have been “tagged with language that is harmful to the Jewish community.” Administrators estimate damage to the campus to be “in the millions.”

“The University condemns in the strongest terms all forms of hatred, bigotry, and violence,” campus officials said a statement. “Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hatred, and bigotry in all forms have no place at Cal Poly Humboldt. The University is actively offering support to all students and has been in touch with local Jewish community leaders.”

On Monday night, three students were arrested after demonstrators set up tents inside Siemens Hall and clashed with law enforcement officers wearing helmets and riot shields who descended on campus.

Senior Zachary Meyer said he supports the on-campus protests and counted himself among those who “stand with the people of Gaza.” He chided the administration’s so-called safety concerns to close the campus, which he called “disgraceful.”

Meyer, who is slated to graduate next month, described protesters as peaceful, particularly at a faculty teach-in held Wednesday.

The economics and environmental studies major called Israel’s action in Gaza “a genocide and ecocide” and said, “Environmental action can only happen when our most vulnerable are liberated.”

Meyer, president of the school’s Environmental Studies club, said he also understands the disappointment surrounding the temporary move to remote learning.

“There are certainly some students on campus who are rightfully annoyed and upset about not getting what they’re paying for, and student workers are upset about basically being furloughed,” he said. “But it was the [administration’s] decision to close down the campus.”

He added that “anger, emotions and frustration should be thrown that way.”

School officials said employees who can work remotely will continue to do so and added that supervisors would be in contact with workers. They did not confirm whether student workers would be furloughed.