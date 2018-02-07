School board member Rodriguez back in court in political money laundering case

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday over charges that he made illegal donations to his campaign in 2015.
Rodriguez, 46, faces three felony charges for conspiracy, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, as well as 25 misdemeanor counts related to the alleged campaign money laundering.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Sources on both sides of the case said they do not expect major developments. More likely is another postponement or a date for a preliminary hearing, perhaps in 60 to 90 days.
At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors lay out their case before a judge, who must decide whether there is enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial.
Prosecutors say Rodriguez carried out a scheme in which friends and relatives donated more than $24,000 to his campaign, with the understanding that Rodriguez would reimburse them fully. He could have donated the money legally to his own campaign, but Rodriguez allegedly broke the law by concealing the true source of the contributions — denying voters accurate information about support for his campaign, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.
His cousin Elizabeth Tinajero Melendrez faces related misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors contend that she helped Rodriguez solicit and illegally reimburse the donors.She also has pleaded not guilty.
The case is complicated by unrelated conflict-of-interest allegations, first reported in The Times, that have to do with Rodriguez's former role as a senior executive at a local charter-school group.
Officials at the charter group, Partnerships to Uplift Communities, recently alleged that in 2014, Rodriguez signed or co-signed $265,000 in checks drawn on PUC accounts that were payable to a separate nonprofit under his control. That same year, they allege, Rodriguez authorized payments of $20,400 to a private company called Better 4 You Fundraising, in which he may have owned a stake at the time.
At a previous court appearance, Deputy Dist. Atty. Susan Ser said her team was examining whether to charge Rodriguez in the alleged conflicts of interest.
Rodriguez has declined to answer questions about the conflict-of-interest allegations or the campaign-related charges.