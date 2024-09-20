Riverside County sheriff’s deputy stabs inmate who attempted to grab his gun during court hearing

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy stabbed an inmate who attempted to grab the gun from his holster during a court hearing on Wednesday, authorities said.

Joseph Bashor, 20, of San Bernardino, was waiting for his case to be called at the Banning Justice Center when deputies said Bashor, who was wearing restraints, became uncooperative, grabbed the deputy’s holstered gun and tried to disarm him.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, stabbed Bashor once, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department would not comment on what kind of knife was used, whether it was the deputy’s or a county-issued weapon due to the ongoing investigation.

Bashor was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged the same day. The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave as required by department policy.

Bashor was in custody for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, and he will face additional charges for attempting to disarm a peace officer, authorities said. His next court date, according to jail records, is Oct. 21.