For L.A. students, Kavanaugh hearing goes beyond the usual civics lessons

On the day after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which Ford made her allegations and Kavanaugh vehemently denied them, Charlie was one of the 20 students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts that Cabezas had invited to an extracurricular discussion during his conference period. They huddled together in a tight group in the middle of his sunny classroom and needed little prompting to talk about the story they’d watched unfold on live TV, gone home to study in replays and kept track of on their cellphones.