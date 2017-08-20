L.A. Now California: This just in
Fire forces evacuations in Yosemite area, including the old Wawona Hotel

Evacuation orders remain in place for the tiny California community of Wawona as crews try to surround a stubborn, week-old fire in Yosemite National Park.

The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that the blaze has grown slightly and charred nearly five square miles of dry brush. It’s 10% contained.

Authorities ordered residents in and around Wawona to evacuate Saturday as flames came within 1 ½ miles and air quality reached hazardous levels.

The evacuation order includes the historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel.

The Mariposa County community, which has a population of 1,000 to 2,000 at any given time, is entirely within Yosemite.

The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the park since it began Aug. 13.

