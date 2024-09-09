Scores of structures damaged in Northern California, Nevada fires

Dozens of structures have been damaged and thousands of residents forced to flee after two new wildfires ignited in Northern California and Nevada over the weekend.

The Davis and Boyles fires quickly damaged buildings and vehicles, prompting evacuations of thousands of nearby residents.

In California’s Lake County, the Boyles fire started to burn Sunday, and has damaged about 30 structures and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles, fire officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much damage the buildings had sustained or how many of them were homes. Damage inspections were ongoing, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a post on X.

The fire burning in Clearlake, about 110 miles northwest of Sacramento, had blackened at least 76 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire reports. It was 30% contained.

About 4,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as the fire has continued to grow.

Cal Fire officials said on social media Monday that they were “making good progress.”

Just across the California-Nevada border in the Washoe Valley south of Reno, the Davis fire has damaged an additional 14 structures as firefighters are struggling to contain its progress.

The Davis fire, which started Saturday morning, had burned 4,703 acres and remained completely uncontained as of Monday afternoon. There are 600 firefighters trying to slow down the flames, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Department.

Hundreds of residents north of Washoe Lake in Arrow Creek, Sky Tavern, Mt. Rose Ski Resort and Logan Meadows have been told to evacuate, while residents in nearby communities are also facing power prolonged power outages because of the fire.

Among those forced to leave was actor Jeremy Renner, star of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” who posted pictures and videos on Instagram of flames within sight of his Lake Tahoe home.

Renner, who survived being crushed by a snowplow in 2023, then posted a video shot from a moving vehicle as a huge plume of smoke rose on the side of the road. Another post by the star of “Mayor of Kingstown” showed smoke and the one-word message, “Evacuated.”

Those who still have power should be prepared for additional cutoffs “due to the dynamic nature of the fire,” the National Forest Service in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said on social media.

On Sunday, NV Energy announced it was cutting power to some areas to prevent additional ignitions and protect firefighters on the scene.

About 4,600 customers remained without power as of Monday morning, the public utility company said on social media.

Another 12,000 to 14,000 people south of Reno are also being warned to stay on notice, as more evacuation orders could be issued.

The flames forced officials at one point to shut down Interstate 580 between Reno and Carson City, but the route has since reopened.

Old US. Highway 395 remained closed early Monday afternoon from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange, officials said.