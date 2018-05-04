Southern California air quality officials will craft rules governing warehouse, rail yard pollution

Southern California air quality officials voted Friday to craft rules governing warehouses, distribution centers and rail yards in a controversial bid to combat transportation emissions in the nation's smoggiest region.
The governing board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District moved to begin devising rules under the agency's authority to regulate freight facilities as "indirect sources" of pollution because of the truck and locomotive traffic they attract.
The approach will target cargo-moving industries that are the lifeblood of the Southern California economy, but responsible for much of the most harmful, smog-forming emissions.
Republicans, business groups and the city-owned ports fiercely opposed the crackdown, saying it will harm the growing logistics industry and stifle job growth in a sector that employs hundreds of thousands of people across the region. Democrats and environmentalists argued the agency has an obligation to act to ease rates of asthma, lung cancer and other illnesses suffered by those hardest hit by diesel emissions from vehicles servicing the facilities.
The decision to proceed with warehouse regulation was a 7-6 vote along party lines, with six Democrats and one unaffiliated environmentalist member voting in favor of drafting rules and six Republicans voting against. The panel is made up of elected officials and appointees from a region of 17 million people across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The key vote was Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino, a Democrat and the Los Angeles mayor's appointee to the panel. He had previously spoken against regulating warehouses, but announced during Friday's meeting that he had changed his position after discussions with Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The panel voted 8-5 to draft rules on rail yards, with one Republican, Wildomar Mayor Ben Benoit, joining his colleagues in favor of the measure.
The panel delayed action, for now, on whether to act on a staff proposal to craft similar regulations for new and redevelopment projects to try to reduce emissions from construction equipment. For the region's ports and airports, the board supported staff's recommendations to pursue voluntary measures only.
The decision came as increases in cargo shipments through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach fuel a proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers in the Inland Empire, drawing more pollution-spewing diesel trucks. Last year the AQMD board approved a 15-year smog-reduction plan that took a voluntary approach to freight facilities, asking them to come up with their own pollution-cutting measures. But it pledged to pivot to rule making if progress wasn't made within a year.
For more than a decade before that, the South Coast district has proposed clamping down on freight facilities and development projects using its authority under state law to regulate indirect sources of pollution. But to date, no such measures have made it past the drawing board.
In the San Joaquin Valley, air quality officials have since 2006 regulated indirect pollution sources from many new developments, including warehouses, retail centers and housing projects, and those measures have withstood legal challenges.
Backers of freight pollution regulation said the existence of such rules elsewhere oblige Southern California air quality officials to act under state law, which says air districts must work quickly to meet standards using "every feasible measure." And they warned that failure to meet looming federal pollution-reduction deadlines could result in more devastating economic penalties under the Clean Air Act, including the loss of billions in transportation funds.
The move has taken on increased importance as the region's progress fighting smog has faltered in recent years. After decades of progress, bad air days for ozone, the lung-damaging gas in smog, have increased the past two years in a row. Cargo ships, trucks, trains and other diesel engines are the biggest polluters in Southern California and the greatest obstacle to clean air.
Regulators expect little help in the smog fight from the Trump administration, which is pushing ahead with an industry-backed push to weaken air quality rules.
The California Air Resources Board declined earlier this year to pursue statewide rules on indirect pollution from freight facilities and will instead pursue other regulations targeting port trucks, cargo-handling equipment, rail yard locomotives and other freight operations.