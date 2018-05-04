Southern California air quality officials will craft rules governing warehouse, rail yard pollution

The decision came as increases in cargo shipments through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach fuel a proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers in the Inland Empire, drawing more pollution-spewing diesel trucks. Last year the AQMD board approved a 15-year smog-reduction plan that took a voluntary approach to freight facilities, asking them to come up with their own pollution-cutting measures. But it pledged to pivot to rule making if progress wasn't made within a year.