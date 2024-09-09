Advertisement
California

Terrible air quality, smoky conditions in parts of Southern California due to fires

With the backdrop of a smoky sunset, a CHP officer advises residents at a road block on Highway 38.
With the backdrop of a smoky sunset, a California Highway Patrol officer advises residents at a road block on Highway 38 because of the Line fire Sunday in Yucaipa, Calif.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
 and Summer Lin
Share via

Two fires burning in the mountains of Southern California have caused major air quality concerns in some regions as wildfire smoke spreads.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality alert Monday due to elevated fine particle pollution levels because of the wildfire smoke and ozone air pollution.

Officials caution residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed or find alternative shelter if they smell smoke or see ash from the wildfire. People should also run air conditioners and air purifiers and avoid any vigorous physical activity, according to the agency.

Advertisement

The Line fire in San Bernardino had grown to 20,553 acres in four days and was 3% contained Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. In L.A. County, the Bridge fire quickly chewed up 800 acres Sunday and had Angeles Forest visitors and some residents fleeing the flames. The fire was 0% contained Monday morning.

According to the agency’s map, very unhealthy air levels were detected in the Chino Valley and San Bernardino areas, unhealthful levels in the eastern San Gabriel Valley as well as Pomona, Perris, Corona, Riverside areas and far northern Orange County. Much of the Los Angeles Basin and Orange County had moderate air quality.

The Highland area, near the Line fire, had hazardous air quality.

Lung disease, asthma attacks and acute bronchitis can result from exposure to particle pollution, officials said. Older adults, children and people with respiratory or heart disease are more susceptible to health issues resulting from the poor air quality.

More to Read

California
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement