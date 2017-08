Southbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine was closed Thursday afternoon because of a fire.

According to Caltrans, the fire was sparked by a big-rig crash. Motorists stuck on the freeway posted photos on social media showing the fire spreading into the nearby hills.

Aircraft dropped retardant on the fire.

The closure was at Grapevine Road.

