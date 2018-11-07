Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts elected to third term

Inglewood voters elected Mayor James T. Butts to a third term Tuesday, defeating a local clergyman who had the financial backing of an entertainment conglomerate and some prominent celebrities.
Butts received 63% of votes to Marc Little’s 18%, according to official election results. Joseph Soto, Brandon Myers and Mohamed Ben Amor came in with 12%, 4% and 2% of the vote, respectively.
When Inglewood voters marched to the polls, they were not just casting their ballots for the mayor but for two different visions for the city’s future.
Butts wants to continue his plan of making Inglewood a sports and entertainment destination by building a new arena for the Clippers basketball franchise. The team’s owner, Steve Ballmer, donated more than $350,000 to a committee supporting Butts’ mayoral bid.
Little, backed by the Madison Square Garden Co. — which owns the competing venue the Forum — did not support the arena plan. MSG poured more than $600,000 into Little’s campaign. The total is higher if counting the dozens of contributions of $900 or more from those in the entertainment business with some association to MSG, including TV star Kris Jenner.
“We taught MSG a lesson that they cannot buy this city with money,” Butts said his victory party Tuesday night. “This is only going to make us stronger from here on out.”
As he ended his speech, he quoted a Katy Perry song to describe the race.
“You held me down but I got up,” he said, pausing as the crowd erupted in applause. “I got the eye of the tiger.”
Dozens of supporters whooped and Perry’s song blasted from the speaker as Butts took it all in.
Butts took office in 2011. He easily won reelection in 2014 with 83% of the vote.