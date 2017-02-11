Laurel Canyon Boulevard expected to reopen this weekend

Los Angeles transportation officials were expected Saturday to restore full access to Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major north-south traffic artery that was closed last month after damage from a mudslide.

Crews are working to reopen the closed northbound lanes, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. Little Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain open for northbound traffic.

Meanwhile, the southbound lane from Kirkwood Drive to Gould Avenue will remain closed in the morning but was expect to open by the afternoon, if weather permits, officials said.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard has been closed since Jan. 11 when a rainstorm soaked the hillside and sent mud and debris into the major traffic corridor that connects the northern San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

Southbound traffic was reopened Jan. 15, but the northern lane remained a detour until crews were able to stabilize the hillside and prevent further slide activity.

