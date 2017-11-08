Adelanto city councilman arrested on bribery, arson charges in FBI corruption probe

An Adelanto city councilman has been accused of accepting bribes and asking an undercover FBI agent to burn down his restaurant so he could collect insurance payouts, according to a criminal complaint made public Wednesday.

Mayor Pro Tem Jermaine Wright, 41, was arrested Tuesday night and will appear in federal court Wednesday after his arrest as part of an undercover corruption probe targeting misconduct in the city, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a confidential informant introduced Wright to an undercover FBI agent posing as the owner of a marijuana cultivation business, prosecutors said. Wright agreed to vote in favor of a measure expanding the parts of Adelanto where marijuana could be grown in exchange for $20,000, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

After the council vote, Wright also agreed to accept a $15,000 bribe in exchange for helping “fast track” the undercover agent’s proposal for a marijuana business, according to prosecutors.

Money did not change hands in either instance, prosecutors said, because the City Council acted faster than expected in both matters.

But during a meeting last month, the undercover agent provided Wright with $10,000 that was understood to be payment for the councilman’s future assistance with council votes that could benefit his fictional marijuana business, including the promise that Wright would keep code enforcement officers at bay in exchange for future cash payments, according to the criminal complaint.

Wright has also confessed to a separate plot to hire another man, also an undercover FBI agent, to burn down a restaurant he owns called Fat Boyz Grill, prosecutors said. Wright stood to gain $300,000 in insurance payouts, prosecutors said.

When confronted by FBI agents during a search of the restaurant on Oct. 17, Wright admitted to the arson plot and agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s continuing investigation into Adelanto corruption, prosecutors said.

The next day, Wright called the informant and asked for help in making one of the undercover agents “go away,” prosecutors said.

Calls to Wright’s office and Adelanto Mayor Richard Kerr seeking comment were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.