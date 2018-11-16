Northern California fire brings worst air quality in the world to residents hundreds of miles away

Smoke from the Camp fire — California’s deadliest wildfire in recorded history — has poured into communities hundreds of miles away, filling the sky with dangerous particles, grayish hues and a bitter odor. The smoke has also dropped temperatures as much as 10 degrees because the haze is blotting out the sun.
It also has led to dangerous and unhealthy air quality.
Since the blaze broke out last week, communities in the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area — including Chico, Oroville and Sacramento — have had some of the dirtiest air in the world, according Purple Air, an air-quality monitoring network.
Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit that tracks air-quality data, said Friday that San Francisco, Stockton and Sacramento ranked as the world’s three most polluted cities.
The hazardous air quality in Northern California, which rated worse than cities in India and China, has disrupted life for thousands of people not directly affected by the fire and also means that people in any age group, could face health problems.
Dozens of schools have canceled classes, and public health officials are warning people to avoid the outdoors, especially those with heart or lung diseases and older adults and children.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s index, which has ranked the air quality in the region in the unhealthy zone, warns that those who go outside could experience runny nose, watery eyes and difficulty breathing.
Weather forecasters don’t anticipate the air quality to improve within the next several days.
In the 11 years that Eric Kurth has worked as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service he’s said he’s never seen such dirty air.
“I’ve seen a lot of wildfires in California, and we did have smokey conditions, but I did not see the levels as bad as they are now,” he said.
A confluence of factors, including an earlier fire season and strong inversion layer that traps cold air, has kept the thick smoke and ash from the Camp fire in the region far longer than normal.
“The Camp fire is the type of fire that we would should have typically had in the summer months and usually the smoke would get blown away,” Kurth said. “But the inversion layer acts like a lid and keeps the smoke in the area.”
Because heavy smoke and hazardous air quality are expected to continue throughout next week, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned residents Thursday that its illegal for them to use their fireplaces, wood stoves and any other solid fuel.
To mitigate the problem, communities throughout the region, such as South San Francisco and Daly City, have also been handing out masks to residents who venture outdoors.
Fire stations in Sacramento had distributed around 67,000 N95 masks to the public before the city announced Friday that it would stop, due to health concerns.
Health officials consider N95 or N100 respirator masks the most effective at protecting people from harmful pollutants, but say it can be dangerous for those with heart and respiratory diseases.