Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at two homeless men in Anaheim

A 29-year-old man is accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at two homeless men sitting in and near a makeshift tent in Anaheim, officials said.
Andrew Eric Mongerson, of Garden Grove, has been charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of flammable material and attempted arson, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
The incident allegedly occurred about 1:30 p.m. on June 27, when Mongerson was riding his bike toward the two men near a bus stop on Katella Avenue, lit the incendiary device and threw it at the men, yelling insults as he rode away, prosecutors said.
Glass shattered near the men and flames burned until the device ran out of fuel. A witness reported the incident to the Anaheim Police Department.
Mongerson was arrested three days later. If convicted, he faces up to five years and four months in state prison.