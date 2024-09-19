Advertisement
California

Torch-wielding man arrested on suspicion of setting fires in Beverly Hills

By Sandra McDonald
Share via

A man was arrested on suspicion of using a torch to set fires along Wilshire Boulevard on Thursday morning, police said.

Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police responded to a 7:15 a.m. call of a male suspect in a black hoodie and black shorts setting fires with a torch in the 10100 block of Wilshire Boulevard, near the Los Angeles Country Club golf course. Authorities initially provided scant details about the incident, not revealing what was set on fire, how many fires were set or what kind of torch the suspect allegedly used.

Two rubbish fires were recorded around the time of the arrest — one in the 10300 block of Wilshire Boulevard about a quarter-mile away from where the man was arrested, and another to the east near the golf course, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Advertisement

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson, but police had not yet identified him as of early Thursday afternoon, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The Los Angeles Country Club declined to comment on the incident.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement