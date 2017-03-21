Surveillance video shows man trying to kidnap teen as she walks to school in North Hollywood

A young woman fought off a would-be kidnapper as she walked to school Monday morning in a North Hollywood neighborhood, police said.

The student’s ordeal was recorded by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The video obtained by KCBS-TV showed a man wearing a ball cap walking behind the 18-year-old, then grabbing her arm. The young woman managed to pull away, but as she continued walking, the man ran after her. The teen glanced back toward the man and then took off running. The man followed briefly before giving up the chase, turning around and walking away.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the young woman was walking to school about 10:20 a.m. in the 8100 block of Whitsett Avenue when the man tried to grab her. She was several blocks away from her school, John H. Francis Polytechnic High School, in Sun Valley.

She was not injured, Im said.

Police are now looking for the unidentified man.

“We don’t want any of our daughters or sisters to be kidnapped by these sexual predators,” Im said.

Authorities described the suspect as a Latino man in his 20s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was driving a four-door, dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to call (800) 222-8477 or 911.

