Roosters seized in suspected cockfighting ring in Antelope Valley

Authorities say 400 roosters found at a property in the Antelope Valley community of Little Rock on Thursday appear to be part of an illegal cockfighting ring.

Animal control officers removed 26 of the birds while serving a warrant in the 37700 block of 90th Street East, said Danny Ubario, deputy director of operations for Los Angeles County’s animal control department.

The property owner was home at the time and surrendered the birds. He was detained by sheriff’s deputies and later released, although the investigation continues, authorities said.

Officers also found tools used to train fighting roosters and substances that are given to the animals to make them more aggressive, Ubario said.

The roosters that were seized were injured or sick, he said. Those in the worst health were euthanized.

The so-called high desert is known for issues with cockfighting, dog fighting and even illegal rodeos, Ubario said.

“It is an area where we have encountered this before,” he said. “It's a little bit of the Wild West. It’s busy up there.”

