H5N1 Bird flu infections suspected in California dairy herds

The California Department of Food and Agriculture said on Thursday that H5N1 bird flu is suspected to have infected three dairy herds in the state.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture said on Thursday that H5N1 bird flu is suspected to have infected three dairy herds in the state.

In a press release, officials said they were investigating the possible introduction of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at three dairy farms in the Central Valley. The presence of the virus has not yet been confirmed.

Should tests confirm the presence of the virus, health officials said “it is important to note that pasteurization is fully effective at inactivating the virus and there is no milk or dairy product safety concern for consumers.”

Advertisement

The virus has been detected in cattle in 13 states and 193 herds. If the virus is confirmed, that number would expand to 14 states and 196 herds.

Agency officials said they’ve been closely monitoring the situation since the outbreak began in March, and have been working with private veterinarians, farmers and ranchers, and local, state and federal agencies “to develop response plans and actively monitor for the disease in livestock and poultry throughout California.”

If the cases are confirmed, the agency will work with the state’s department of public health, as well as local agricultural and public health departments “to understand the extent of the introduction and support animal health and public health activities with the goal of limiting exposure to virus while the impacted herds develop immunity.”

Advertisement

No details about the location of the herds were provided, other than they are located in the Central Valley — which is 18,000 square miles, or roughly 11% of California’s land area.

Details about whether the milk has gone into retail circulation were unavailable. .

The Central Valley is a corridor for wild bird migration and a hot spot for commercial poultry operations. However, according to a USDA bird flu tracker for commercial poultry, there have been no commercial outbreaks in the past 30 days, and just two in backyard flocks located in California.

The Central Valley is also home to several dairy herds.

