Man police say was armed with a handgun is shot, killed in Azusa

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Azusa on Sunday night, officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., police received a call from a woman in a northern Azusa neighborhood who said her husband was armed with a gun, according to Deputy Caroline Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Another caller reported shots fired in the same area.

Police arrived at the 1800 block of Ranch Road and began interviewing the female caller, Rodriguez said, until a man moved into the street, holding a handgun.

Police ordered him to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at the officers, Rodriguez said. One officer fired, striking the man at least once in the upper chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officers found a loaded handgun at the scene, Rodriguez said, as well as “evidence that a shooting had occurred prior to police arriving at the scene.” She declined to elaborate but said no one else was hurt or killed.

The fatal shooting will be investigated by the homicide bureau of the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at (323) 890-5500.

laura.nelson@latimes.com

Follow @laura_nelson on Twitter.

ALSO

Knife-wielding woman is fatally shot by police in Long Beach

There are many Asian American attorneys, yet few are judges, study finds

Protesters swarm border crossing in San Ysidro over gas prices