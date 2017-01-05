Bakersfield police investigate suicide

Police are investigating an apparent suicide Thursday morning that local media say occurred at the home of a Bakersfield City Council member.

Bakersfield police were dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Dinard Place about 11:30 a.m. regarding an apparent suicide, officials said. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Citing sources, the Bakersfield Californian and 23ABC reported that the man was City Councilman Jeffrey Tkac, who was elected to the Fifth Ward seat in November. Public records show Tkac residing on a home on Dinard Place. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Neither police nor the Kern County Coroner would confirm the identity of the victim.

Tkac’s campaign Facebook page describes him as a lifelong Bakersfield resident and longest-serving planning commissioner in the city’s history.

