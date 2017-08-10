Big rig crash near Grapevine starts brush fire and closes southbound 5 Freeway

Two big rigs — one of them carrying a tanker full of oil — collided Thursday on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, sparking a100-acre wildfire, a hazmat response and a temporary freeway closure all in a matter of minutes.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes south of Grapevine Road, where the highway begins its winding run through the Tejon Pass and slopes up and out of the Central Valley.

California Highway Patrol dispatch logs show the escalating seriousness of the situation as witness calls flooded in reporting the crash and the tanker on fire, oil spilling, then its tractor fully engulfed and flames spreading to the nearby brush.

One person was hit with oil and hospitalized, said CHP Officer Justin Montooth.

“We have a pretty unique response for this — we have vehicle accident, the wildfire and the hazardous materials incident,” said Kern County Fire Capt. Jason Knaggs.

Aircraft and fire engines descended on the area to assist in the firefight as well as the crash.

All southbound lanes were shut down, but at least one lane was expected to be reopened shortly, Montooth said.

It will be several more hours before the freeway is fully reopened because crews have to clean up the oil, he said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Generator used for marijuana cultivation sparked wildfire that destroyed 12 homes, Cal fire says

Residents displaced by fire as they were burning candles to ward off evil spirits at Costa Mesa duplex, officials say

Former fire explorer charged as serial arsonist in 8 San Bernardino County blazes