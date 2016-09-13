Driver of stolen big rig carrying possibly hazardous material surrenders after three hour pursuit

A man suspected of stealing a big rig possibly filled with hazardous material refused to pull over for three hours to authorities before ultimately surrendering at a truck stop in Whitewater Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began just about 10:30 a.m. between Barstow and Victorville, the CHP said. The driver refused to pull over and sped the truck cab and its trailer south on the 15 Freeway to the 60 Freeway, where it traveled east through the Badlands and onto the 10 Freeway in Beaumont. By 1:30 p.m. p.m. it was on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley not far from Joshua Tree National Park.

The driver spoke with CHP officials on the phone and said he “didn’t want to go back to jail,” authorities said.

The truck was reported stolen about 6 a.m. in Barstow by its driver, who noticed his truck missing when he woke up at his hotel room, said Walter Singer, president of ACT Enviro, which owns the truck and its trailer. It was spotted about 90 minutes later by deputies. The trailer is carrying non-RCRA material, or material that does not meet the definition of hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, Singer said.

The material is essentially worthless, Singer said. According to the California Dept. of Toxic Substances Control, non-RCRA material may include corrosive solid materials.

The material was not flammable, explosive, acidic, biologic or radioactive, Singer said.

The alleged thief disabled the truck’s primary GPS tracking device but not a secondary one also on board, Singer said. The active device showed the truck was near the Grapevine about 9:30 a.m., according to Singer.

ACT Enviro is a Sunnyvale-based company that disposes hazardous waste, according to its website.

At about 1 p.m., the driver made a U-turn on Highway 62 and headed back toward the 10 Freeway. At around 1:30 p.m., he pulled off the westbound 10 Freeway and into a truck rest area in Whitewater, pulling the big-rig neatly into a marked parking space.

The driver then stepped from the cab, raised his arms and surrendered to police without incident.

