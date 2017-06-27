L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Perfect pairing: Big rigs collide, one carrying wine, the other 70,000 pounds of meat

Contact Reporter

If you haven’t made dinner plans, you might want to head over to the 60 Freeway in Ontario, where there’s wine and charcuterie all over Haven Avenue.

Two big rigs — one hauling meat and another carrying wine and spirits — collided just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound 60 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the big rig carrying the alcohol rear-ended a truck hauling 70,000 pounds of meat and forced its container to slip off.

The meat truck became stalled in a freeway lane, and a SigAlert was issued, the CHP said.

Its unclear how long the lane would remain closed, or whether any of the drivers contemplated cracking open a bottle of A1 steak sauce.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
82°