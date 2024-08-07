Road rage altercation in West Hollywood ends with fatal punch, witness says
A road rage altercation in West Hollywood reportedly turned fatal Tuesday after one driver punched the other.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Two vehicles collided in a strip mall parking lot, KTLA-TV reported, and a witness told the station that the men got out of their vehicles and began arguing before one punched the other.
“Just cold-cocked this guy in the face,” said Sean Harrison, who was grabbing food at a nearby restaurant. “He only punched him one time and killed him. I’m in shock.”
The victim fell down and went unconscious, Harrison said.
Sheriff’s officials in a statement did not elaborate on the incident, but confirmed that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There was no information immediately available about the suspect. KTLA reported one person had been detained.
