Road rage altercation in West Hollywood ends with fatal punch, witness says

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department personnel on the scene of a deadly fight in West Hollywood on Tuesday. Detectives are investigating after what appears to be a road rage-fueled physical altercation following a collision in a West Hollywood parking lot that left a man dead. The incident, according to an LASD news release, occurred in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at Hayworth Avenue and was reported at around 1 p.m.

Two vehicles collided in a strip mall parking lot, KTLA-TV reported, and a witness told the station that the men got out of their vehicles and began arguing before one punched the other.

“Just cold-cocked this guy in the face,” said Sean Harrison, who was grabbing food at a nearby restaurant. “He only punched him one time and killed him. I’m in shock.”

The victim fell down and went unconscious, Harrison said.

Sheriff’s officials in a statement did not elaborate on the incident, but confirmed that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no information immediately available about the suspect. KTLA reported one person had been detained.