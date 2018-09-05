Firefighters discover body in trunk of burned car in Westminster

A body was discovered in the trunk of a burned car in an industrial complex in Westminster early Wednesday.
Orange County Fire Authority and Westminster police were called to a parking lot in the 6400 block of Industry Way shortly before 3 a.m. because a Honda Civic was on fire, police told reporters at the scene.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered the body in the trunk, police said.
Detectives and arson investigators are looking into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department’s detective bureau at (714) 898-3315.