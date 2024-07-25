Advertisement
California

Hundreds of crushed cars burn in three-alarm fire in Antelope Valley

A two-alarm blaze erupted at an auto recycling center in the Antelope Valley on July 25, 2024.
A two-alarm blaze erupted at an auto recycling center in the Antelope Valley on July 25, 2024.
(KTLA)
By Sandra McDonald
Share via

Thick black smoke engulfed an Antelope Valley community as at least 300 crushed cars were ablaze Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A video posted on X showed a massive cloud of black smoke blocking out the sky.

A third alarm, or request for additional resources, was requested, a department spokesperson told The Times, and there was an evacuation order in place for the facility.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster station had issued a shelter in place order for the neighborhood between Division Street and Challenger Way north of Avenue I. The order, issued at 4:42 p.m., said there were no evacuations of local residences at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet know. According to KTLA, Sierra Highway in the area was shut down as crews fought the blaze.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement