Body found on 101 Freeway near Thousand Oaks

The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the center median of the northbound 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The discovery was reported by drivers at 7:17 a.m. north of Rancho Road on the freeway, said Marco Marin, a spokesman for the CHP in Moorpark. Drivers reported seeing an object wrapped in blanket or some type of material, he said.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s body, Marin said. The man was believed to be in his 60s.

Authorities think a car was involved in the incident, but they don’t know whether the man was dumped on the freeway or hit by a passing vehicle, he said.

The CHP is investigating, Marin said.

Authorities closed a freeway lane as CHP officers collected evidence and waited for the coroner’s office to arrive. They expected the lane to be closed for two hours.

According to the CHP, traffic was slowed to 15 to 20 mph through the area.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA