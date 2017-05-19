Woman who lied about having breast cancer ordered to repay nearly $130,000 in donations

A woman was sentenced to nearly six months in jail Thursday after she lied about having breast cancer and bilked donors out of thousands of dollars for treatments she never received, prosecutors said.

Lacy Johnson, who pleaded no contest in January to grand theft, was ordered to repay the nearly $130,000 she took from donors, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

After completing her jail sentence, the 37-year-old Colorado resident was ordered to serve five years’ probation and 30 days of community labor, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. David Richman, who prosecuted the case.

Authorities say that between 2010 and 2013, Johnson scammed more than 50 people.

One of those donors was Britanny Lawless.

Lawless told KNBC-TV that Johnson claimed to be dying from Stage 4 breast cancer, which means the disease has metastasized and spread through the bloodstream.

Lawless and her husband collected $35,000 in donations that they thought would be used to help Johnson pay for her treatments, the TV station reported.

The scam went on for years until several donors discovered that Johnson had created an elaborate web of lies and they began communicating with one another.

They established a website about Johnson’s various scams, and a Facebook group “Bring Lacy Elizabeth Johnson to Justice” with updates on her criminal court proceedings.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA