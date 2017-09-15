Teacher at elite Brentwood School charged with unlawful sex with 16-year-old student

A teacher at the elite Brentwood School was charged Friday with having unlawful sex with a 16-year-old male student this summer, prosecutors said.

Aimee Palmitessa, who worked for nine years at the private school, is facing seven counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts each of sodomy and sexual penetration by foreign object of a person under the age of 18 and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Palmitessa, 45, was arrested Aug. 18 after the teenage boy reported the incident to authorities, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Palmitessa sexually assaulted the student, whom she once taught. The acts occurred between June 12 and Aug. 11, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Palmitessa is a biology teacher at the private school, one of Los Angeles’ most expensive schools, sources told The Times. She has a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology and previously taught at Penn State Abington.

After Palmitessa’s arrest, Mike Riera, head of Brentwood School, said in a statement that administrators were taking the incident seriously. The school offered counseling services to students and parents who needed support.

“We also remain in close touch with our families, offering them resources to draw from as they help their children navigate this difficult time,” he said.

In a newsletter to parents, Riera said Palmitessa was placed on administrative leave.

If Palmitessa is convicted, she faces up to 10 years and four months in state prison.

