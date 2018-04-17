Multiple dead bodies found in parked vehicle in Burbank

At least three dead bodies were discovered in a parked vehicle in the city of Burbank on Tuesday, police said.
The bodies were discovered during the investigation of a parking complaint in the 1300 block of South Varney Street just after 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.
"A parking control officer arrived and noticed at least one individual inside the parked vehicle who appeared deceased," Green said in an email.
"Paramedics responded and determined that more than one person was inside the car, as many as three, all deceased."
As of 1:40 p.m., investigators had the area cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Lisa Alvarez, who works around the corner from where the bodies were found, described the vehicle as a red Jeep and said she first noticed it parked in a no parking zone about noon Monday.
"It caught my attention because it wasn't supposed to be parked there but It didn't look suspicious. I thought, 'Oh that car is going to get a ticket," Alvarez said. "Its terrible. I am so sorry."
She said that police blocked off the street early Tuesday morning. She described the street as industrial and generally quiet.
UPDATES:
12:45 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from Alvarez.
This article was originally published at 12:30 p.m.