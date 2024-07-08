Three men in their 30s shot and killed near the 105 Freeway

Downey police responded to a call of shots fired on the west side of the Rio San Gabriel riverbed and the 105 Freeway on Saturday.

Downey police are investigating a triple homicide of three apparently unhoused men who were shot near the Rio San Gabriel riverbed.

On Saturday at 8:50 p.m., the Downey Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on the west side of the Rio San Gabriel Riverbed near the 105 Freeway.

When officers arrived, they discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

All three men were pronounced dead by the Downey Fire Department.

The men were between 34 and 37 years old.

Officials said the victims “are believed to be unhoused and were staying in the area at the time of the homicide.”

The victims’ identities will not be made public until the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has notified their next of kin.

An initial news release stated that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

In a follow-up release, officials said that the incident “does not appear to be a random shooting, and there does not appear to be any threat to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Detectives are actively investigating, and no additional details were available as of late Monday afternoon.

Downey police urged anyone with additional information t to contact Det. Ethan Roberts by calling (562) 904-2386 or emailing eroberts@downeyca.org.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or visiting the website lacrimestoppers.org.

