Student housing complex near Cal State San Bernardino evacuated after possible bomb scare, police say

A student housing complex near Cal State San Bernardino was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a possible bomb threat that has since been cleared, authorities said.
About 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the Glen Housing Complex after a student resident made "multiple concerning statements" to his family and mental health workers, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The student initially let officers into his room, where they saw what appeared to be a military grade-ordnance. Investigators also saw a holster, even though the student was temporarily restricted from possessing firearms.
The student said the ordnance was inert but refused to let officers search his home further.
Police then evacuated several units in the building at 1831 W. Northpark Blvd. "out of an abundance of caution" and obtained a warrant to do a more thorough search. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's bomb and arson unit also responded to the scene.
No explosive devices were found.
The student, who was not named, was taken for a mental health evaluation.
