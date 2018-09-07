Anaheim man gets four years behind bars in beating death of man outside Hollywood nightclub

The fatal encounter unfolded on Oct. 30, 2016, just as clubs were closing about 2:30 a.m. in the center of Hollywood’s nightlife district. Witnesses told police two women got into a dispute as a crowd milled about on the sidewalk. During the argument, prosecutors said Shields punched Jelkes’ sister, Laporscha Marks, in the face as she tried to get into a car. As Jelkes ran toward his sister, the two men kicked and punched him, prosecutors said.