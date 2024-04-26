Advertisement
California

Photos: Tensions grow as pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses continue

LAPD officers try to clear the USC campus after a demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war.
LAPD officers try to clear the USC campus after a demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles)
By Wally Skalij
 and Brian van der Brug
A pro-Palestinian encampment has been established on campus at UCLA and was met by Israeli supporters in what is a growing display of tensions among college students and groups in Los Angeles.

The USC campus will remain closed to the general public today, though classes will go on as scheduled — two days after nearly 100 people were arrested as police cleared an “occupation” by pro-Palestinian protesters, and one day after the school canceled its upcoming “main stage” commencement amid ongoing security concerns.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront police at USC on April 24.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront police at USC.

Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC.

Protestors are detained by LAPD officers as tried to clear the USC campus.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles)

Protesters are detained by LAPD officers as they tried to clear the USC campus following a demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestine protesters gather near an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather near an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.

Pro-Israeli supporters wave their flags near an encampment set up by pro-Palestine protesters on the campus of UCLA.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Pro-Israeli supporters wave their flags near an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA.

A pro-Palestine protester raises his fist at an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

A pro-Palestinian protester raises his fist at an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.

Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators scuffle near a pro-Palestine encampment outside of Royce Hall at UCLA.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators scuffle near a pro-Palestinian encampment outside of Royce Hall at UCLA.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

