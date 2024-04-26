Photos: Tensions grow as pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses continue

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles)
A pro-Palestinian encampment has been established on campus at UCLA and was met by Israeli supporters in what is a growing display of tensions among college students and groups in Los Angeles.
The USC campus will remain closed to the general public today, though classes will go on as scheduled — two days after nearly 100 people were arrested as police cleared an “occupation” by pro-Palestinian protesters, and one day after the school canceled its upcoming “main stage” commencement amid ongoing security concerns.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront police at USC.
Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC.
Protesters are detained by LAPD officers as they tried to clear the USC campus following a demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war.
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather near an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.
Pro-Israeli supporters wave their flags near an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA.
A pro-Palestinian protester raises his fist at an encampment set up on the campus of UCLA.
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators scuffle near a pro-Palestinian encampment outside of Royce Hall at UCLA.
