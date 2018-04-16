Search for possibly armed carjacking suspect puts Reseda neighborhood on lockdown

Police have detained one man and are searching for a second suspect in Reseda after two men carjacked a pickup truck in Oxnard and led police on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning, authorities said.
Around 2:45 a.m., two men — one armed with a knife and one with an assault rifle — approached the driver of a white Ford F-150 outside a gas station at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and South Oxnard Boulevard and demanded his keys, said Oxnard Police Sgt. Brandon Ordelheide.
Los Angeles police officers spotted the car at 4:53 a.m. at the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman.
The chase began there, and after about a half-hour of erratic driving and triple-digit speeds, ended in a residential, tree-lined Reseda neighborhood. The two suspects jumped out of the car and ran into the neighborhood, according to ABC 7 news video.
Police have closed a number of streets near a mobile home park as they search for the suspects. The search is being conducted between Victory Boulevard, Wilbur Avenue, Kittridge Street and Vanalden Avenue, Eisenman said.
As of 6:40 a.m., one man had been detained and police were still searching the area, she said. No weapons had been recovered, and people who live in the area should stay inside, she said.
Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a school serving about 2,000 students grades 4-12, is blocks from the neighborhood on lockdown. No schools are affected by the incident and the Sherman Oaks school will be open Monday, L.A. Unified spokeswoman Barbara Jones said via email at 6:50 a.m.
