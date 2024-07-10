Deputies shoot carjacking suspect through rear window in chaotic confrontation in Pico-Union

Sheriff’s deputies shot a fleeing carjacking suspect after a chase Wednesday afternoon in Pico-Union, according to officials and footage of the scene.

Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies from the East L.A. Station started to pursue a suspect in a gray Toyota Camry, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The chase ended about 20 minutes later at Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard, where video showed the Toyota crashing into several cars and a light pole.

The front tires began smoking as the driver apparently tried to accelerate backward into the cruiser that was boxing the suspect in from behind. The driver, still seeming to accelerate, leaned out the window and extended an open hand.

Seconds later, at 2:51 p.m., an unknown number of deputies opened fire, shooting into the rear window of the Toyota. Several rounds pierced all the way through the car, leaving five holes in the windshield along with what appeared to be blood splatter.

After the gunfire ended, deputies using a bulletproof shield approached the vehicle and pulled someone from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.